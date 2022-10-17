Elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe water samples, city issues public advisory

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe released a public advisory Monday saying some water samples came back with lead levels that exceed state standards.

The samples came from locations with known lead service lines. The city says five of the 30 sites tested exceeded the state’s Action Level of 15 parts per billion. Samples came back at 18 parts per billion.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy bases its assessment for compliance with the Action Level on the 90th percentile of all lead and copper results collected during each round of testing.

There are 13,565 water customers in the city, officials said. The samples were taken in September during routine testing.

The city says the Action Level “is not a health-based standard.” Instead, additional actions are taken, such as more sample investigations and educational outreach to residents.

The city notes that the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act was not violated.

Though samples are site-specific, the city says lead levels can vary between homes since every home wasn’t tested.

Homeowners with elevated levels were contacted and given a water filter. Complimentary faucet filters and replacement cartridges are being given to residents who meet the state-mandated qualifications.

The city of Eastpointe says it has replaced 182 lead lines during the 2021-22 fiscal year, and 179 more are scheduled for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The city is hosting a drive-up water filter distribution for residents on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eastpointe Department of Public Works at 17750 E. 10 Mile Road.

A Lead Safe Open House and water filter distribution event with city and health officials will be held Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eastpointe City Hall at 23200 Gratiot Avenue.

Residents can also schedule a pickup time for water filters by contacting the City Manager’s Office at 586-204-3032.

"The Macomb County Health Department is supporting the City of Eastpointe by distributing filters to qualifying families and by providing public education on ways to lower exposure to lead," said Andrew Cox, health department director of the Macomb County Health Department. "We strongly recommend that households with a child or pregnant woman in the City of Eastpointe use a certified lead filter to remove lead from their drinking water.”

For more information, visit the city’s website. The state also has additional resources on its Lead Public Advisory and MI Lead Safe websites.