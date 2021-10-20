Elevated lead levels found in Hamtramck water; distribution of filters happening Thursday

(WXYZ) — The City of Hamtramck is distributing free water filters to homes after elevated lead levels were found in the water during recent testing.

According to the City of Hamtramck, they tested water samples from 42 homes, and six homes were above the action level for lead of 15 parts per billion. The 90th percentile for the city's water supply is 17 parts per billion.

The goal is 0 ppb as there is no safe level of lead in the blood.

The city will distribute one free water filter with replacement cartridges on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hamtramck Town Center parking lot at 9521 Joseph Campau.

The city also has these tips:



Run your water to flush out lead-containing water.

If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature. `If you do have a lead service line, run the water for three to five minutes to flush water from your home of building's plumbing and the lead service line.



Hamtramck is also asking people to check whether they have a lead service line.

If you would like your line inspected or tested, you can contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 844-934-1315.