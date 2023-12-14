Eligible Michigan families to receive additional tax credit next year

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new initiative called the ‘Working Families Tax Credit’ to put money “back in the pockets” of Michigan families. Through the program, set to begin in February of 2024, the State of Michigan will send tax credit checks to more than 700,000 Michigan families.

“In March, Governor Whitmer signed legislation quintupling the Michigan Working Families Tax Credit match of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit to 30%, up from 6%. This expansion will deliver an average combined tax refund of $3,150 to 700,000 families, directly impacting nearly one million kids – almost half the kids in Michigan,” state officials said.

Each family, Whitmer said should expect to see an average of $550 under the new program.

“By quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, we’re putting an average of $550 back in the pockets of 700,000 Michigan families ahead of schedule," said Governor Whitmer. “This directly benefits half the children in Michigan, and moms and dads can use this extra money at tax time to pay the bills, put food on the table, and buy school supplies. Across the United States, inflation is decreasing and take-home pay is increasing, proving that our work in Michigan and President Biden’s efforts in Washington are moving us in the right direction. We still have more work to do, and today’s announcement will help get you some relief sooner than expected. Let’s keep rolling up our sleeves, lowering costs, and growing our economy."

Beginning February 13, 2024, the State of Michigan will begin mailing checks to Michigan families who qualified for the Working Families Tax Credit based on the 2022 tax filing.

“The checks will be the difference between the 6% tax credit Michiganders received on their tax return and the 30% that is owed to the under the new law. Based on data from last year’s returns,” the Whitmer Administration said.

Eligible Michiganders who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply for the tax credit this year. Some Michiganders may receive both the Working Families Tax Credit check based on their 2022 tax filing and the full 30% tax credit based on the 2023 filing.

“The Department of Treasury will automatically process checks for Michiganders who submitted their 2022 tax return and confirmed eligibility for the additional state credit. Checks will be mailed on a rolling basis as soon as they are printed. It is estimated to take between five to six weeks to print and distribute all payments,” officials said.

“Eligible Michiganders do not need to submit any additional paperwork to receive the tax credit. However, if an individual has moved frequently or recently and has concerns about their address accuracy, Michiganders can manually update it here.”

The Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families (Michigan EITC) is a tax benefit for employed Michiganders with income below a certain level. For the tax year 2022, the Michigan EITC provides a tax credit up to $2,080 and $2,229 for tax year 2023.

Eligibility credit amounts depend on several factors, including income, filing status, number of “qualifying children”, and disability status.