Watch Now
News

Elizabeth Holmes will start 11-year prison sentence on May 30 after losing her bid to remain free

Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison after losing bid for release
Jeff Chiu/AP
Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison after losing bid for release
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 15:20:08-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30.

That would be the start of her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam.

A federal judge set Holmes' revised prison-reporting date after her lawyers proposed it in a Wednesday filing.

It came after a federal appeals court late Tuesday rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution. The 39-year-old Holmes will leave behind her two young children when she reports to prison.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning