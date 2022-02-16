Emagine Entertainment celebrates the colder months with a kids film series

(WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, Emagine Entertainment will host a Winter Kids Film Series. A family-friendly movie will be available to those with children at various theatres during February and March. Tickets for these movies are $3 for all ages.
Here are the movies and when they are airing:
- Feb. 18 - 24: Sing
- Feb. 25 - March 3: Despicable Me
- March 4 - 10: Despicable Me 2
- March 11 - 17: Despicable Me 3
- March 18 - 24: Minions
- March 25 - 31: The Lorax
You can check out the movies above at the following locations:
- Emagine Birch Run
- Emagine Canton
- Emagine Hartland
- Emagine Macomb
- Emagine Novi
- Emagine Palladium
- Emagine Rochester Hills
- Emagine Royal Oak
- Emagine Saline
- Emagine Woodhaven
- Quality 10 Powered by Emagine
- Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine
- The Riviera Powered by Emagine