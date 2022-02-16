Watch
News

Emagine Entertainment celebrates the colder months with a kids film series

items.[0].image.alt
wxyz.com
Movie Theatre
movie theater
Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 16:29:55-05

(WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, Emagine Entertainment will host a Winter Kids Film Series. A family-friendly movie will be available to those with children at various theatres during February and March. Tickets for these movies are $3 for all ages.

Here are the movies and when they are airing:

  • Feb. 18 - 24: Sing
  • Feb. 25 - March 3: Despicable Me
  • March 4 - 10: Despicable Me 2
  • March 11 - 17: Despicable Me 3
  • March 18 - 24: Minions
  • March 25 - 31: The Lorax

You can check out the movies above at the following locations:

  • Emagine Birch Run
  • Emagine Canton
  • Emagine Hartland
  • Emagine Macomb
  • Emagine Novi
  • Emagine Palladium
  • Emagine Rochester Hills
  • Emagine Royal Oak
  • Emagine Saline
  • Emagine Woodhaven
  • Quality 10 Powered by Emagine
  • Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine
  • The Riviera Powered by Emagine
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website