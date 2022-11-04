Emagine theaters adding Big Sean-themed snack combo to support local charities

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Emagine Entertainment, Inc. announced a new partnership with Detroit-native and rapper Big Sean to create a new menu option featuring the star's favorite movie snack combo and a custom designed t-shirt while supporting two charities.

Beginning November 10, the Big Sean Cinema Mix will be available at select Emagine locations.

This collaboration marks the first time Emagine has featured a celebrity’s name on a menu item. The Big Sean Cinema Mix includes a large Detroit-style popcorn, large drink, a bag of Welch’s Fruit Snacks, and a collectable Big Sean Don Life t-shirt exclusively designed for this collaboration. The Big Sean Cinema Mix will cost $40.

This meal combination is Big Sean’s go-to snack when visiting an Emagine Theater.

The collectable Big Sean Don Life t-shirt will be available separately for $25.

A portion of proceeds from each purchase of the Big Sean Cinema Mix will go to the Sean Anderson Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.

“Extraordinary concessions are synonymous with the movie going experience at Emagine,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “Teaming up with Big Sean, a true fan of Emagine to create a menu item that he regularly enjoys at our theatres was a natural progression of our ongoing partnership, and to be able to bring a charitable component to this concept takes it to a different level.”

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with Emagine on this initiative that brings the community together. We’re going to be serving up some of my favorite movie snacks with some Don Life merch for a great cause,” said Big Sean.

The new menu offering will be available while supplies last at participating Emagine locations. For more information, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.