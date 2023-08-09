Watch Now
News

Embattled Eastpointe mayor fails to win primary election

Embattled Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens failed to advance to the November election and will be unseated after one term.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 05:46:28-04

Embattled Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens failed to advance to the November election and will be unseated after one term.

Former Eastpointe City Councilman Michael Klinefelt received 57% of the vote and retired educator Mayor Hall-Rayford got 16.8% of the vote, meaning both will face off in the November election. Owens received 14.1% of the vote, finishing in third place.

Earlier this year, Owens was charged in a COVID relief fraud cause after a November 2020 incident. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Owens is accused of submitting a fraudulent application for a grant under the CARES Act and was given $10,000 from a Macomb County grant.

Owens is charged with False Pretenses $1,000.00 or more but less than $20,000.00, a 5-year felony. She was arraigned in March and given a $10,000 personal bond.

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens arraigned on charge in COVID relief fraud case
Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning