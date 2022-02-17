Emergency crews respond to semi and bus crash on I-75 northbound

(WXYZ) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a semi-truck and bus crash Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on I-75 northbound at Schaefer in Wayne County.

Greyhound owns the Bolt Bus affiliated with the accident.

“Greyhound can confirm an incident involving schedule #4427 occurred this morning in Detroit. Our priority is the safety of our passengers and driver, and we are currently focused on ensuring those who may have been impacted receive proper care at this time," Greyhound Lines, Inc. Senior Communications Specialist Crystal Booker said in a statement.



Michigan State Police Lt. Shaw says that the semi was passing the bus and then lost control, causing it to hit the bus.

One passenger was transported to a local hospital to check for injuries, and EMS has cleared others.

Currently, only the left lane is open.

