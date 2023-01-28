Watch Now
Emhoff says somber Auschwitz visit key to antisemitism work

U.S. Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, speaks to the press as he visits to the Oskar Schindler Enamel Factory Museum in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 09:56:06-05

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says he was deeply moved by a "solemn and sad" visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

He said Saturday that it was an important part of his work combating antisemitism for the Biden administration.

Emhoff told reporters that he will never forget his visit to the site on Friday, where he saw children's shoes and human hair stripped from people before they were murdered in the Nazi German death camp.

Some 1.1 million people were killed there during World War II, around 90% of them Jews.

Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of either a U.S. president or vice president.

His visit to Auschwitz came at the start of a six-day visit to Poland and Germany.

