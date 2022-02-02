Eminem, Dolly Parton & more nominated to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

(WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Eminem is among the artists and bands nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Class of 2022.

Fans are now allowed to vote for the 2022 nominees, helping them reach the top five of the official fan ballot.

Those who are also nominated include Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Rage Against the Machine, Dolly Parton and more.

Check out the entire list below.