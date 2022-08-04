Watch Now
Eminem releasing tracklist for 2nd greatest hits album 'Curtain Call 2'

Posted at 8:54 AM, Aug 04, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Eminem announced the track list for his second album of greatest hits – "Curtain Call 2" which will be released on Aug. 5.

The album will be released through Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, and comes on the heels of his new single with Snoop Dogg called "From the D 2 the LBC."

Other people on the album include Beyonce, Pink, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and more.

That song will be the lead single from Curtain Call 2, which is the first greatest hits album since "Curtain Call" was released in 2005.

The tracklist is:

Disc 1

  1. Godzilla - ft. Juice Wrld
  2. Lucky You - ft. Joyner Lucas
  3. Lighters - Bad Meets Evil ft. Bruno Maars
  4. Gnat
  5. Cinderellaman
  6. Walk on Water - ft. Beyonce
  7. Rap God
  8. Love the Way You Live - ft. Rihanna
  9. Won't Back Down - ft. Pink
  10. Higher
  11. Berzerk
  12. Not Afraid
  13. From the D 2 the LBC - ft. Snoop Dogg
  14. Nowhere Fast - ft. Kehlani
  15. Fall
  16. Phenomenal
  17. Fast Lane - Bad Meets Evil
  18. You're Never Over

Disc 2

  1. 3 AM
  2. Space Bound
  3. Beautiful
  4. The Monster - ft. Rihanna
  5. Venom
  6. Crack a Bottle - ft. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent
  7. Is This Love ('09) - ft. 50 Cent
  8. River - ft. Ed Sheeran
  9. Survival
  10. Best Friend - Yelawolf ft. Eminem
  11. Darkness
  12. Kings Never Die - ft. Gwen Stefani
  13. No Love - ft. Lil Wayne
  14. Headlights - ft. Nate Ruess
  15. The King and I - ft. Ceelo Green
  16. Farewell

On top of the standard release, there will be a limited-edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl that can be purchased on Eminem.com.

Also included on the album will be "The King and I" which is a CeeLo Green-assisted song Eminem contributed to for the Elvis Presley biopic.

According to Interscope, there will be one additional previously unreleased track on the collection to go with his greatest hits.

