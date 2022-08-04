Eminem releasing tracklist for 2nd greatest hits album 'Curtain Call 2'

(WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Eminem announced the track list for his second album of greatest hits – "Curtain Call 2" which will be released on Aug. 5.

The album will be released through Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, and comes on the heels of his new single with Snoop Dogg called "From the D 2 the LBC."

Other people on the album include Beyonce, Pink, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and more.

That song will be the lead single from Curtain Call 2, which is the first greatest hits album since "Curtain Call" was released in 2005.

The tracklist is:

Disc 1

Godzilla - ft. Juice Wrld Lucky You - ft. Joyner Lucas Lighters - Bad Meets Evil ft. Bruno Maars Gnat Cinderellaman Walk on Water - ft. Beyonce Rap God Love the Way You Live - ft. Rihanna Won't Back Down - ft. Pink Higher Berzerk Not Afraid From the D 2 the LBC - ft. Snoop Dogg Nowhere Fast - ft. Kehlani Fall Phenomenal Fast Lane - Bad Meets Evil You're Never Over

Disc 2

3 AM Space Bound Beautiful The Monster - ft. Rihanna Venom Crack a Bottle - ft. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent Is This Love ('09) - ft. 50 Cent River - ft. Ed Sheeran Survival Best Friend - Yelawolf ft. Eminem Darkness Kings Never Die - ft. Gwen Stefani No Love - ft. Lil Wayne Headlights - ft. Nate Ruess The King and I - ft. Ceelo Green Farewell

On top of the standard release, there will be a limited-edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl that can be purchased on Eminem.com.

Also included on the album will be "The King and I" which is a CeeLo Green-assisted song Eminem contributed to for the Elvis Presley biopic.

According to Interscope, there will be one additional previously unreleased track on the collection to go with his greatest hits.