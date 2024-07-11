Watch Now
Eminem says new album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)' is 'conceptual.' What we know

Detroit Train Station Concert
Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 11, 2024

Eminem's new album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" will be released on Friday, and we're learning more about the album ahead of its release.

Over the past month, Eminem has released two songs ahead of the album's release – "Houdini" and "Tobey."

On Thursday afternoon, a day before the release, Eminem said the album is a "conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy."

Apple Music also released the track list this week for the album. "Houdini" is the 11th track and "Tobey" is the 17th track.

Check out the track list below

  1. Renaissance
  2. Habits
  3. Trouble
  4. Brand New Dance
  5. Evil
  6. All You Got (skit)
  7. Lucifer
  8. Antichrist
  9. Fuel
  10. Road Rage
  11. Houdini
  12. Breaking News (skit)
  13. Guilty Conscience 2
  14. Head Honcho
  15. Temporary
  16. Bad One
  17. Tobey
  18. Guess Who's Back (skit)
  19. Somebody Save Me

Guilty Conscience 2 appears to be a sequel to the 1999 Eminem song "Guilty Conscience" which featured Dr. Dre.
Leading up to the album, Eminem also ran an advertisement in the Detroit Free Press for a fake obituary promoting the album. It was labeled "Obituaries" and titled "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions."

Other previews of the new album include an ad that ran on TV during the NFL Draft in Detroit that portrays the death of Slim Shady as a true crime TV show.

