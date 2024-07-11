Eminem says new album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)' is 'conceptual.' What we know

Eminem's new album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" will be released on Friday, and we're learning more about the album ahead of its release.

Over the past month, Eminem has released two songs ahead of the album's release – "Houdini" and "Tobey."

Eminem, Detroit Lions open up the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

On Thursday afternoon, a day before the release, Eminem said the album is a "conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy."

Apple Music also released the track list this week for the album. "Houdini" is the 11th track and "Tobey" is the 17th track.

Renaissance Habits Trouble Brand New Dance Evil All You Got (skit) Lucifer Antichrist Fuel Road Rage Houdini Breaking News (skit) Guilty Conscience 2 Head Honcho Temporary Bad One Tobey Guess Who's Back (skit) Somebody Save Me

Guilty Conscience 2 appears to be a sequel to the 1999 Eminem song "Guilty Conscience" which featured Dr. Dre.

Leading up to the album, Eminem also ran an advertisement in the Detroit Free Press for a fake obituary promoting the album. It was labeled "Obituaries" and titled "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions."

Other previews of the new album include an ad that ran on TV during the NFL Draft in Detroit that portrays the death of Slim Shady as a true crime TV show.

