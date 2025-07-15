Eminem 'STANS' documentary will play one weekend only at AMC Theatres

(WXYZ) — The Eminem-produced documentary called "STANS" is set to get a limited release at AMC Theatres, according to multiple reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Theatres will play "STANS" in the U.S. from Aug. 7 through Aug. 10.

Tickets are available now for the showings in metro Detroit. There will be screenings at five locations:



AMC John R 15 in Madison Heights

AMC Star Gratiot 15 in Clinton Township

AMC Forum 30 in Sterling Heights

AMC Livonia 20 in Livonia

AMC Star Great Lakes in Auburn Hills

According to the website, "the film examines the complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona."

There will also be an exclusive original interview with Eminem himself, along with other interviews, rare archival footage and more.