Empire Bluff Trail rehab project to begin at Sleeping Bear Dunes; here's the impact

WXYZ
Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 05, 2022
(WXYZ) — Sleeping Bear Dunes officials said they will begin the Empire Bluff trail rehabilitation project that is expected to take up to two months.

According to the National Parks Service, maintenance crews will be sculpting drains, replacing water bars, and installing an elegant reroute around what has been a treacherous and steep section.

Officials said the work is extensive but it is expected to minimize disruptions and will not actually affect the Lake Michigan overlook.

From Aug. 1-7, crews will clean tree downfall and excavate drains off trail. There will be no drain closures.

From Aug. 8 through Sept. 24, there will be morning trail closures from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays so crews can safely transport materials on the trail.

"Visitors will notice construction fencing around the parking lot. This is to funnel foot traffic through the driveway entrance corridor, which will be barricaded during closures. We will also be posting informational signs on the fencing. Visitors may also notice construction fencing along active work areas off-trail; this is an additional measure to deter accidents," the National Parks Service said.

