EMS worker facing termination after video shows patient being assaulted

CENTER LINE, Mich. — An EMS worker is facing termination after a video posted online appears to show the worker striking a patient.

The video was taken near Dale and Lawrence in Center Line on Friday morning.

The 13 second video clips starts with two EMS workers wheeling someone on a gurney toward the back on their truck. The arm of the person on the gurney appears to swing backward but it's unclear if the patient was attempting to strike the EMS worker. The video then appears to show one of the first responders throw a punch.

"All I heard was a bunch of screaming and yelling coming from a man on a gurney. They were trying to hold him down but they didn’t tie him down so, he was swinging left and right," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

"Were you shocked to hear that an EMS worker potentially assaulted someone he was supposed to be servicing," 7 Action News Reporter Whitney Burney asked the neighbor.

"I was but then I thought to myself if this gentleman might have been strung out on something, he needed something to calm him down so he doesn’t hurt anyone else and himself. Why they didn’t tie him down more, I don’t know," the neighbor added.

The incident which has drawn lots of attention online is now being investigated by Universal Macomb Ambulance Service.

Universal Macomb Ambulance Service sent the following statement:

"Our organization is taking this incident extremely seriously and although we're still collecting information at this time, it is very concerning. We were informed of this incident late Friday evening and began an investigation immediately. We want to get all the information that’s available regarding what happened, so that the appropriate steps can be taken next. The role of First Responders is both extremely difficult and of critical importance to the safety of the community, but with high standards that should not and cannot be compromised. Above all, our role is to provide life-saving medical care to patients in their most difficult moments regardless of the circumstances."

-Duncan Walker, General Manager

The EMS company could not confirm if the employee involved in the incident has been terminated but did say the worker has been removed from the schedule at this time.

Center Line police say they are looking into the incident but do not have a formal police report, so there are no charges pending at this time.