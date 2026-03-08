EMU men's basketball & head coach Stan Heath agree to part ways

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University men's basketball and head coach Stan Heath have agreed to part ways, the program announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles finished the season with a 10-21 record, losing 12 of their last 13 games dating back to Jan. 17. On KenPom, a college basketball website that uses advanced analytics to rank teams, EMU finished the regular season ranked 241st out of 365 Division I teams.

Under Heath this past season, the Eagles finished with a 4-14 record in Mid-American Conference, tied for worst in the conference. EMU failed to qualify for the MAC's conference tournament, meaning the Eagles will not have a chance to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

This was the Detroit native's fifth year coaching at EMU and his 18th as a head coach in DI men's college basketball. Heath has previously served as the head coach at Kent State (2001-02), Arkansas (2002-07), South Florida (2007-14), and the Lakeland Magic (NBA G-League, 2017-21)