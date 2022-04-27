'Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour' coming to Pine Knob this summer

(WXYZ) — If you don't want to talk about Bruno, you can avoid the topic during an "Encanto" sing-along film and concert tour coming to metro Detroit this summer.

"Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" is coming to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The hit film is expected to come alive at the one-of-a-kind concert, that will play the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band that celebrates all of the hit songs. There will be no live characters as part of the event.

Tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m.