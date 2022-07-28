Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 82-year-old Ypsilanti man with dementia

(WXYZ) — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for an 82-year-old man who has dementia. He was last seen in the area of 949 Monroe Street in Ypsilanti.

Police say Petty Eddins walked away from his home on Monroe Street on Wednesday. He was reportedly wearing a burgundy/black long sleeve sweater, orange undershirt, tan khaki pants, black shoes and a black baseball hat.

Eddins is about 5’11” and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 or the City of Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-483-9510.