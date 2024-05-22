'Enough is enough': Troy teachers picket before school board meeting, demand fair contract

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Troy School District teachers have been working without a contract since February after multiple unsuccessful bargaining attempts. Educators say they won't give up until the new contract includes better pay and better working conditions.
They made their voices heard with a picket before the Tuesday school board meeting.
"It's time to settle our contract. Enough is enough. Too much time has gone by. We've been ready," Troy School District educator Jennifer Smith said. "I can tell you right now that our teachers feel incredibly disrespected and undervalued."
Members of the Troy Education Association, the union representing over 800 Troy educators, say they've been riddled with anxiety and uncertainty as they continue to work without a contract.
“It’s very stress-inducing, especially with our teachers with families. It’s just an unnecessary unknown," Troy School District educator Sara Ritter said. “We are in crisis and hence why we are out in mass force.”
Over 150 educators and parents marched up and down Livernois Road before entering the school board meeting at 7 p.m. Over a dozen spoke during public comment to call attention to contract negotiations and their demands.
Related: Ann Arbor Public Schools approves plan to lay off 140+ staff, cut $20M in budget deficit
“We deserve a contract that reflects the quality of education we provide every day," Troy School District educator Alex Benitez said. "We know that the job is harder than it used to be. The demands continue to increase on teachers and compensation doesn’t, so we know it’s time for a change.”
In a statement, the Troy School District said:
"The Troy School District and the TEA bargaining teams have had four bargaining sessions since April 16 and a total of 15 sessions to date. Most recently, meetings have focused on the school calendar with the district and the TEA bargaining teams making significant progress. Our administration seeks a competitive compensation package that will attract new and retain current staff and is sustainable over time. Both parties agree that Troy's pay schedule should be aligned and among the tops in Michigan, and both teams will work collaboratively to that end. This year's bargaining cycle across the state has been uniquely complex due to several formerly prohibited topics such as evaluation, teacher placement, etc. This has elongated the bargaining process here in Troy and across the state. The Troy School District will utilize a portion of our fund balance to settle this contract. Both parties have agreed to bring in a Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC) mediator to assist in finalizing an agreement. The district's two most recent contracts have also been settled with the help of an independent mediator. The first mediation session will take place Wednesday, May 22 with additional sessions planned depending on need."