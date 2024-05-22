'Enough is enough': Troy teachers picket before school board meeting, demand fair contract

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Troy School District teachers have been working without a contract since February after multiple unsuccessful bargaining attempts. Educators say they won't give up until the new contract includes better pay and better working conditions.

They made their voices heard with a picket before the Tuesday school board meeting.

"It's time to settle our contract. Enough is enough. Too much time has gone by. We've been ready," Troy School District educator Jennifer Smith said. "I can tell you right now that our teachers feel incredibly disrespected and undervalued."

WXYZ More than 150 teachers and parents with the Troy School District picket outside the school administration building on May 21, 2024.

Members of the Troy Education Association, the union representing over 800 Troy educators, say they've been riddled with anxiety and uncertainty as they continue to work without a contract.

“It’s very stress-inducing, especially with our teachers with families. It’s just an unnecessary unknown," Troy School District educator Sara Ritter said. “We are in crisis and hence why we are out in mass force.”

WXYZ Sara Ritter talks about what she and other Troy School District educators are looking for in a new contract. (May 21, 2024)

Over 150 educators and parents marched up and down Livernois Road before entering the school board meeting at 7 p.m. Over a dozen spoke during public comment to call attention to contract negotiations and their demands.

“We deserve a contract that reflects the quality of education we provide every day," Troy School District educator Alex Benitez said. "We know that the job is harder than it used to be. The demands continue to increase on teachers and compensation doesn’t, so we know it’s time for a change.”

In a statement, the Troy School District said: