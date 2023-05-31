Watch Now
News

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull team up for Detroit show in November

Enrique Iglesias
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
Enrique Iglesias Performs at State Farm Arena on Friday, October 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Enrique Iglesias
Posted at 12:24 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 12:24:31-04

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull are teaming up for a massive tour this year, with the three of them coming to Detroit this November.

The Trilogy Tour will come to Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Iglesias, Martin and Pitbull will all perform headlining sets.

Fans can register for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, June 4, and those who are chosen for access will be able to get tickets on Wednesday, June 7.

There will also be a variety of VIP packages.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said in a statement. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!

I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour," Iglesias added.

"Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it's going to be epic!" Martin said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning