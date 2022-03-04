EPA confirms filters reduce lead in Benton Harbor's water

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A study by the Environmental Protection Agency says the filters distributed in Benton Harbor, Michigan during the city's recent lead water crisis worked properly.

State officials say the study was conducted “out of an abundance of caution” and to give residents assurance.

It came after residents and activists criticized the state's response and called for more aggressive action. Many residents relied on bottled water for basic tasks like drinking and cooking in the meantime.

Officials say lead service lines will be rapidly replaced and residents will continue to receive free bottled water.