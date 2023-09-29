Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan celebrates 75 years!

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Warriors who are fighting to end epilepsy are celebrating 75 years of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

They came together Thursday, September 28th for the 15th Annual Toasting Hope Tasting Event.

The one-of-a-kind strolling-style gala was held at The Kingsley in Bloomfield Hills.

7 Action News Morning Anchor Alicia Smith served as Emcee for the fundraising event — an annual honor she's been humbled to accept for more than a decade.

About 200 people attended — participating in live and silent auctions, enjoying special drink tastings, chef-curated bites, and decadent desserts while grooving to live music by the Killer Flamingos.

The evening raised $140,000 to support the non-profit's mission to fight epilepsy.

The Foundation's Board Chair Angie May awarded Dr. Gregory Barkley of Henry Ford Health the Enduring Flame Legacy Award for helping to advance the mission of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan for many years.

"Dr. Barkley's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. And his influence has spanned decades and extends beyond the realm of medicine. Dr. Barkley has played a pivotal role in uniting individuals living with epilepsy, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment," said May.

"Dr. Barkley has been a devoted member of our Board of Director, has led our Professional Advisory Committee, has advocated numerous times in both Lansing and Washington, D.C. for the rights of those living with epilepsy, and has remained one of the most renowned Epileptologists in our State and our Country," she added.

The Foundation's President Brianna Romines also thanked supporters for their generosity.

"On behalf of the nearly 109,000 people living with active epilepsy in Michigan, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you joining us tonight. We couldn't carry out this life-changing work without you," Romines said.

Alicia Smith's connection to epilepsy did not unfold until a few years after she started emceeing this annual event.

"I learned my mother-in-law had epilepsy when she was younger, and then she started experiencing new episodes in the last few years of her life." Smith explained. "Then we found out Erik's cousin had been diagnosed with epilepsy, too. So, when I heard the statistic that 10% of Americans will have at least one seizure at some point in their lives, it really hit home. "

If you'd like to support the organization's mission or find out about the resources available to you, visit the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan's website.