Equipment stolen from snow removal company ahead of winter storm

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A snowplow company says they're in a tough spot after thieves got away with the bulk of their equipment.

"Last week, we prepped the trucks the day before there was a storm coming," Jacob Raymond said. "We came in just to do some maintenance on things and found that the things we were going to maintenance were not there."

Raymond says thieves took shovels, snow blowers and backpack blowers from a trailer on the storage lot his company uses. He says thieves also ransacked a shed filled with equipment. He says he's now out of thousands of dollars worth of stuff.

"It paralyzes you almost, especially right now. There hasn’t been a lot of snow, so there hasn’t been a lot of income," Raymond said. "The machine we just bought was $20,000 and I don’t think I’ve billed out $20,000 yet this year. It’s gut-wrenching."

Raymond says after making a police report, he took to social media hoping to track down his equipment. The business owner offered a $5,000 reward but says so far, he's had no luck.

Tuesday, Raymond and his family went to the Weingartz store on Dixie Highway in Clarkston to buy a replacement snow blower as he awaits answers. Raymond says it's critical his staff has the equipment they need to work through the storm Wednesday.

"I got a family to support and also my guys have families to support. This stuff is really important," Raymond said. "To the people that are doing it, I get it. You’re hurting and trying to make a buck, but doing it this way is not the right way.