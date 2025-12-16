Erebus announces 'The Nightmare AFTER Christmas' limited run haunt experience

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're interested in getting spooked this holiday season, Erebus Haunted Attraction has you covered. The company announced a limited-run haunt experience, titled 'The Nightmare AFTER Christmas.'

The experience will happen on December 26 and 27, and people will be able to choose between a family-friendly walkthrough for the 'Nice List' or an experience in total darkness on the 'Naughty List.'

"This isn't cozy. This isn't cheerful. This is Erebus Frozen Over," the company said in the Facebook announcement. "As you descend deeper into the tower, the temperature drops, the fear intensifies, and the experience becomes something you don’t just remember, you survive it."

You can get a free ticket if you buy three with the code 'B3G1'. You can learn more about the pop-up haunted experience at this link.

