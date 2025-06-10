Erebus founder passes away 26 years after creating haunted attraction

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Edward Terebus, one of the founders of Erebus Haunted Attraction, has died, the business announced on Monday.

Ed and his brother Jim transformed a four-story abandoned building in Pontiac into Erebus Haunted Attraction nearly 26 years ago. Erebus has held the Guinness World Record for the longest walk-through haunted attraction for nearly a decade.

"Edward Terebus was bigger than life. He was an innovator, a showman, a storyteller, a visionary, an icon, a friend to all, a loving family man, and a prolific businessman," the business said in a Facebook post announcing the news. "Starting at the beginning of each haunt season, residents of Southeast Michigan see the night sky lit up with spotlights and know that all paths lead to Erebus. As we honor Ed, and all that he, Jim, the Terebus and Erebus family have built, the night skies will fill with light, and all paths will lead to Erebus for our 26th season. #foreverinourspookyhearts"

