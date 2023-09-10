Escaped murderer in Pennsylvania has changed appearance, is being sought in stolen dairy van

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say an escaped murderer on the run for a week and a half in southeastern Pennsylvania has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance is now being sought in a stolen van.

Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County.

State Police said Cavalcante is now clean-shaven and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt.

He was driving a 2020 White Ford Transit van with a refrigeration unit on the top reported stolen by a dairy.

The 34-year-old Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

