Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say.

Devonta Deshawn Moore,18, escaped from a police officer and sergeant Monday night while being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners. Moore had been arraigned hours before the escape on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and alluding.

Police said the teen had a leather belly restraint around his waist attached to cuffs around his hands in front of his body. He was not wearing leg restraints.

As police were moving all three prisoners from the police department's security garage to a nearby transport van, Moore allegedly took off running on foot.

One officer was able to chase Moore while the other remained with the other two prisoners. Moore was able to get away.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of Moore, asking for the public's help. Thursday, Livingston County officials said Moore was taken back into custody after a traffic stop.

On July 31, Moore's mother called 911 to report that he was assaulting her other son, who is just 8 years old. The child reportedly told an officer that Moore smacked him.

Moore reportedly has a history of fleeing from police and what police describe as "assaultive behavior."

Additional charges were filed Tuesday including escape while awaiting trial and assaulting and resisting police.

