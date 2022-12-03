Watch Now
News

Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200M deal

Lloyd Austin, Hanno Pevkur
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, left, is greeted by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during an honor cordon ceremony, upon his arrival at the Pentagon, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington. NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system. Estonian defense officials said Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 that the deal with the U.S. worth more than $200 million is the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Lloyd Austin, Hanno Pevkur
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 13:30:01-05

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member and Russia's neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system.

Estonian defense officials said Saturday that the deal with the U.S. worth more than $200 million is the Baltic country's largest arms procurement project ever.

The deal for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, includes training, ammunition and rockets with a range pf 70-300 kilometers (43-186 miles), according to the Estonian Center for Defense Investment.

Estonia's Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania either have or are currently in the process of acquiring their own HIMARS.

Washington has provided Ukraine with the rocket launchers during Russia's invasion of the country.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website