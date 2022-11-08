EU investigates Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft's planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition in the market.

Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement to buy the California-based game publisher in January.

It still awaits scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

If it goes through, the all-cash deal would be the largest in the history of the tech industry.

Members of the European Commission said Tuesday that "the point is to ensure that the gaming ecosystem remains vibrant to the benefit of users in a sector that is evolving at a fast pace."