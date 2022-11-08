Watch Now
EU investigates Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard

Allison Dinner/AP
An employee tests a version of Call of Duty on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Activision Blizzard, Infinity Ward Division, in Woodland Hills, Calif. Call of Duty has been one of the best-selling video games for the past decade-plus, and is at the heart of the developing antitrust fight over whether Microsoft will be able to acquire Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft's planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition in the market.

Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement to buy the California-based game publisher in January.

It still awaits scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

If it goes through, the all-cash deal would be the largest in the history of the tech industry.

Members of the European Commission said Tuesday that "the point is to ensure that the gaming ecosystem remains vibrant to the benefit of users in a sector that is evolving at a fast pace."

