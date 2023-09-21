Watch Now
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says

Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 21, 2023
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California coroner's office says actor Angus Cloud died in July of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said Thursday the cause of death was an "acute intoxication" due to "combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines."

The actor was 25. He was declared dead at his parents' home July 31 in Oakland.

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria."

His family said at the time that Cloud was struggling with the recent death of his father.

