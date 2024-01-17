'Every sale is important': Cold temperatures starting to affect small businesses

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The snow and freezing temperatures are starting to affect Michigan businesses that have lost power, haven't been able to operate on the roads and are starting to see a loss in revenue.

Olga’s Pizza in Waterford Township has had multiple power outages since Friday and the frigid temperatures have started to affect their bottom line.

“We lost the phone, no phone," owner of Olga's Pizza Olga Kamar said. "We lost the power too. It was super ugly.”

Kamar has been operating on a basis when the roads are clear enough to deliver food and the winds and temperatures don't take their power, so they can make food.

“It affects me because for me, every customer is important. Every sale is important," Kamar said.

When business is unreliable due to the weather, Kamar says she worries about paying bills and her staff. She's hoping for a warmup soon to get back to business as usual.

"We try just to survive, keep going, pay bills and live... that’s it. That’s the only reason we are here," she said.