CLAWSON, MI (WXYZ) — Clawson's popular fireworks show is back after being canceled for the past two years.

City leaders say they were playing it safe during the pandemic, but believe this year, people feel more comfortable celebrating in large groups.

"Everybody is just looking forward to a little bit of normal," Clawson Mayor Paula Millan said.

Some of the event's youngest attendees have been counting down to this weekend.

"I'm excited for the Ferris wheel. I love the Ferris wheel. It's just so fun," Layla Prowse said.

Mayor Paula Millan says it was tough for the city council to call off the party last year, especially while other cities decided to celebrate.

Millan says this year, COVID seems to have faded to the background.

"I think we are there. Like the world is coming back to normal and we are looking forward to being a part of it," she said. "And celebrating the Fourth of July with all of our friends, families, and neighbors."

In pre-pandemic years, Clawson's Fourth of July festivities would draw crowds of 40,000 people or more.

Millan says the cost of its extensive fireworks show is around $30,000.

The show is completely funded by the parade committee which is made up of volunteers.

They use revenue from the carnival to fund future firework shows.

"It is really important for people to participate and join in on the fun. It is just a paying it forward so that we can assure we can do the same events next year," Mayor Millan said.