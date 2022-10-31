'Everybody's upset about it.' Cockroaches cancel trick-or-treating in Wyandotte neighborhood

WYANDOTTE, MI (WXYZ) — A Wyandotte neighborhood street is going to be closed Monday night because of a cockroach problem that has been ongoing in the area for months.

The city engineer sent out a letter that shut down a portion of 20th street to prevent these cockroaches from spreading to more homes.

The city says they're trying its best to take care of the problem but it could take some time to exterminate the roaches.

Lisa Labean lives right next door to the house where the cockroaches call home. You could say it's a nightmare scenario out of a horror movie.

"You lay in bed and you think something's crawling on you or something it's horrible," she said.

Lisa has photos showing hundreds of cockroaches crawling around the neighborhood.

"I've been sick because I've got almost $1,800 dollars into this and professional poisons and I'm terrified. I don't want them coming in my house," she said. "Like look at my siding. I've been having to spray every day for 2 1/2 months."

Lisa says she's watched the cockroaches scurry from her neighbor's house to hers. The problem has been going on since August 12, which was a normal garbage day until the city trash collectors stopped at a particular house.

Tom Vargo lives across the street from the home where the cockroaches are coming from.

"When the trash man threw the contents into the back of the truck he immediately noticed a bunch of movement and it was filled with roaches," he said.

So police performed a wellness check on the house and the conditions inside the home were not livable.

"I understand that the children were sitting on the couch for a wellness check and cockroaches were crawling all over them," Lisa said.

No one lives at the home now but when the homeowners moved out, they were asked to wrap their belongings and bring them outside so they could be sprayed. The family did not wrap them and the cockroaches spread everywhere.

"Everybody's upset about it," Shirley said.

City Council was made aware of the problem three weeks ago and the city is now offering to spray every yard in this neighborhood.

Trick or treating is canceled on this block however because they don't want these cockroaches hitching a ride on any Halloween costumes.

"Get ahead of it because they're all the way down the streets almost to the corner," Lisa said.