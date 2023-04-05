'Everyone worked very hard': Community, Trick Trick help DPD find sex assault suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man wanted in connection to the sexual assaults of two women was arrested and taken into police custody Tuesday evening.

Detroit police and legendary rapper Trick Trick have formed an unexpected alliance. They along with community activists helped bring the alleged predator into custody.

"Salute to the brothers, you know. I got to say I prayed on my way over here before I went and said, “Let the most high do what he’s going to do about it to keep me from doing anything that might get me in trouble,’" Trick Trick said.

The sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman on Memorial Drive in Detroit started a nine-day search.

Police identified the suspect as Kenneth Davis Jr. and say he victimized another woman on Monday who is 64 years old.

"Basically, we weren't going home until this guy is in custody. Chief announced around 4 o’clock, put him out and he told then, ‘Turn yourself in or we will hunt you down,’ and that's what we did," Cmdr. Eric Decker with the Detroit Police Department Organized Crime Unit said.

Decker says Davis was brought in without incident.

"Everyone worked very hard on this case. I thank the community. A lot of tips came in regarding this case. A lot of people out there looking for this predator. He's off the streets, he's gone," Decker said.

Davis was with a woman and child when he was arrested, according to a witness.

Police said they were running heavy surveillance and studying Davis' inner circle, which brought them to Rouge Park in Detroit where he was found.

"They already had grabbed him, and she was in there for a minute and of course, they are searching the vehicle for evidence and stuff like that. They couldn't say too much to me. I pulled up on the bike," said Franklin Long, who happened to be riding by Rouge Park.

The suspects arrest turned into a community affair. There were dozens of folks celebrating at the park.

Hearts are heavy because two defenseless women were traumatized, but many will sleep better tonight knowing the accused predator can't do it again.

"We are One Detroit," Trick Trick said. "We have to protect and ride for our city collectively. We cannot allow this type of behavior, this type of action to take place in our city and then for it to happen again is completely unacceptable."

Anyone with info on these two incidents are asked to call police at 313-596-500.