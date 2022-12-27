Ex-Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested after police standoff

Jayru Campbell is spending his 26th birthday in the Oakland County Jail for what happened at a psychiatric hospital on Christmas, something Campbell put on Facebook Live.

"Ain't no telling when the next Christmas coming around this *****. I got a birthday coming around in two days," Campbell said on Facebook Live over the weekend.

Related: The fall and rise of Cass Tech's Jayru Campbell

The Fall and Rise of Jayru Campbell

In the video, Campbell is seen holding his daughter in his arms while allegedly threatening Auburn Hills police. The video shows portions of his encounter, which officers say lasted about an hour and included Campbell, who armed himself with a pair of scissors, allegedly threatening to kill officers.

"Let's do it my boy. Self-defense, come on. I'm stabbing anything come to this ***** bro. Trust me, anything," he said in the video.

Campbell is a former football star at Cass Tech High School, but in 2014, he body-slammed a school security guard and assaulted his then-girlfriend, after which he admitted to anger problems. He talked about his issues with our Carolyn Clifford.

"I'm not a thug. I'm someone that likes to help others," he said.

Police were called to Havenwyck Hospital on Christmas night. They say when they arrived, he was pacing back and forth holding his 2-year-old daughter after arming himself with a pair of scissors. Investigators say he came here to get a patient who was under a court order out. Police say he tried the day before and was told to stay away.

On Tuesday, a magistrate signed a warrant against Campbell, and he now faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree child abuse.

Campbell is expected to be arraigned on those charges Wednesday.