Ex-coach wins appeal over defamation claims against ESPN

Posted at 10:09 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 22:09:27-04

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan court has reinstated a lawsuit against ESPN by a former college gymnastics coach at Central Michigan University.

Jerry Reighard claims he was defamed on Twitter by an ESPN reporter linking him to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar and a controversial coach.

The appeals court found a lack of “minimal due diligence” by investigative reporter Dan Murphy when he referred to Reighard on Twitter in 2019. A judge ruled in favor of ESPN, saying the tweets were substantially true.

But the appeals court says a jury should sort out what happened.

ESPN says it will appeal.

