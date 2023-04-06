Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board charged with bribery

The former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board has agreed to plead guilty to accepting $110,000 in bribes to influence his decisions when he led the panel over a two-year period, authorities said Thursday.

Charges against Rick Johnson and three other men were announced by U.S. Attorney Mark Totten at a press conference in the capital, Lansing.

Johnson was chairman of the marijuana board for two years until spring 2019. The Republican also was one of the most powerful lawmakers in the Capitol, serving as House speaker from 2001-04.

"Public corruption is a poison to any democracy. ... That poison is especially toxic here," Totten said. "The marijuana industry has been likened to a modern-day gold rush, a new frontier where participants can stake their claim and just maybe return big rewards."

The marijuana board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.

Johnson and the others have signed agreements to plead guilty in coming weeks and the investigation is ongoing, said Totten, the federal prosecutor in western Michigan.

The following people were charged Thursday by U.S. Attorney Totten:



Rick Vernon Johnson, 70, of Leroy was charged with Accepting a Bribe, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

John Dawood Dalaly, 70, of West Bloomfield was charged with Payment of a Bribe, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Brian Dennis Pierce, 45, of Midland was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Bribery, a felony offense punishable by up to 5 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Vincent Tyler Brown, 32, of Royal Oak was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Bribery, a felony offense punishable by up to 5 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

"All four defendants have agreed to plead guilty in written plea agreements that will be filed with the Court today. Johnson’s plea agreement states that he accepted more than $100,000 in cash payments and benefits while he was a member and Chairperson of the MMLB. Dalaly’s plea agreement states that he gave at least $68,200 in cash payments and other benefits to Johnson, including paying for Johnson’s travel on two private chartered flights to Canada. Pierce’s and Brown’s plea agreements state that they caused at least $42,000 in cash payments and other benefits to be given to Johnson," Totten said. "The defendants have agreed to cooperate with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the investigation of the charges as well as of any other federal crimes, including full, complete, and truthful interviews and testimony."

“It is always a sad day when someone who enjoys the trust of the people abuses that trust for his or her personal gain,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Public corruption is a top investigative priority for the FBI and today’s charges represent our continued commitment to working with the United States Attorney’s Office to ensure residents receive the fair and honest government to which they are entitled.”

A message seeking comment from Johnson's attorney wasn't immediately returned.

Johnson accepted $110,200 in cash and benefits from at least two companies while voting in favor of granting them marijuana licenses, according to the charge filed in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Johnson "provided valuable non-public information about the anticipated rules and operation of the board and assistance with license application matters," the court filing states.

"Those who wield the power of state have a sacred obligation to serve the people they represent. But when a government official takes a bribe, they spurn that solemn duty – in favor of the connected, the crooked, and ultimately themselves,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Now and always, my office will place the highest priority on rooting out public corruption, with independence and impartiality.”

A man who was seeking a license was charged with paying bribes, and two lobbyists were charged with a bribery conspiracy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board in 2019, a few months after taking office, and put oversight of the industry inside a state agency.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.

