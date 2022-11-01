Ex-Lincoln High School hall monitor charged with sexually assaulting teen students

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ0 — A 22-year-old man who worked as a hall monitor at Lincoln High School is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges in connection with victims he is alleged to have met at the school.

Jaren Johnson is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, including three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, two counts accosting a minor, two counts distributing sexually explicit material and one count using a computer to send explicit material.

Among the allegation he is facing is engaging in sexual conduct on school property with a 14-year-old girl.

Johnson has been arraigned on the charges and bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If the bond is posted, Johnson must have no contact with the victims or anyone under 18 years of age and wear a GPS tether.