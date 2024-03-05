Ex-Michigan star Braylon Edwards saves 80-year-old man being attacked at local YMCA

Former Michigan Football star Braylon Edwards is being credited with saving an 80-year-old man who was being attacked inside a locker room at a YMCA.

According to police, the 80-year-old man was attacked and left unconscious with serious injuries after a 20-year-old attacked him inside the locker room.

Edwards, who played at Michigan and then in the NFL, intervened in the fight and spoke to me about the experience.

"I feel like I was raised the right way. I feel like, well, you got to protect your fellow man," Edwards said.

Edwards was finishing up his workout on Friday just before 11 a.m. when he heard an argument over music and then strange noises.

He paused his workout and went inside the locker room where he was the man being attacked. He said the victim was already unconcious and bleeding when he entered the room.

"He proceeded to grab his hair by the back of his head, and he was about to try to smash his head against the counter," Edwards said.

He intervened and then the suspect started attacking him as well.

"I was able to grab him. I was able to pull him away from the situation, and I was able to kind of detain him, for lack of a better word, up against the wall until he subsided, and then he ended up taking off," he said.

The suspect is now charged with assault with intent to murder.

While he remains humble, police say Edwards saved the man's life, and the community said they are proud to have a hero in their midst.

“I think there are so many good Samaritans we just don’t see them everyday and I think this time we saw him in action," Jas Sokhal, a member at the YMCA, said.

The 80-year-old man is continuing to recover and remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.