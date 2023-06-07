Ex-Trump aide testifies before federal grand jury in Florida investigation of Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former top aide to Donald Trump has appeared in federal court in Miami for testimony to a grand jury investigating potential classified-document mishandling and obstruction at the ex-president's Palm Beach property.

Taylor Budowich confirmed his appearance on Twitter, saying he had testified fully and honestly, though he dismissed the investigation as a "bogus and deeply troubling" effort to "get" Trump.

Budowich served as a spokesman for Trump after his presidency and now runs a pro-Trump super PAC. The Florida grand jury is separate from a panel that has been meeting in Washington for months.