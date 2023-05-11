Exceptional Educator honored at Westland's John Glenn High School

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Andrea Bonner, when it comes to teaching, the word "passionate" may be an understatement.

On Thursday, she was recognized as an Exceptional Educator through a program created by the Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys law firm.

“I think I have one of the best — no offense to our principal," she said with a smile.

Bonner said she's been teaching for 21 years and has been at the helm of the orchestra, choir and music appreciation classes at John Glenn High School in Westland for the past two years.

“I get to work with some of the best kids. They’re passionate about what they do," she said.

While learning music, Bonner said students are also learning dedication and discipline, which translates to other subjects and to life.

“Their hearts are into playing music and singing. I get to tap in. We just have fun every day. Just making music together," she said.

“It’s fun to see those light bulb moments. We had one earlier today where somebody looked at their music and went ‘(Inhale), I get this now.’ And those are great (moments)."

Perhaps, it’s those moments that led to a special moment on Thursday. Bonner was recognized with the Exceptional Educator award. Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys partners with WXYZ to gather nominations from parents and students who speak praises of educators who go above and beyond around metro Detroit.

The school receives a $1,000 donation. Happy's Pizza gives a $100 gift card to the educator.

"I’m humbled. I did not expect this at all. So, it feels really nice that the work that I am doing with these kids, that they appreciate me and working here. And the parents are on board with what we’re doing," Bonner said.

John Glenn High School Principal Eric McCalla explained, “I think one of the biggest things that I love about (Bonner) is her ability to build relationship with kids and that she is willing to go above and beyond and do whatever it takes."

Attorneys Robert Giroux and Evan Pappas started the program in January 2022.

“We thought it was just a wonderful thing to do for teachers who work so hard. And we’ve been pretty impressed by the number of submissions we’ve received and we’ve been able to meet some really fantastic teachers,” Giroux explained.

Pappas described, “When we come in and we spotlight them, they often say ‘Wow, I didn’t realize people are actually noticing things.' But they are, and that’s really cool to read those stories.”

Bonner said, “I’ve been in their shoes years ago. It’s been a bit but having a place that feels like you’re home, and I think music gives that opportunity to a lot of our kids.”

So, salute to all exceptional educators, and congratulations Andrea Bonner.