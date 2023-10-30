Excited about Halloween? Here are some ways to have fun while staying safe

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kids love Halloween, and all of us parents want them to have fun. But, we also want them to stay safe while trick-or-treating. So, let’s take a look at what you can do to make sure your children have an enjoyable holiday.

First of all, check your child’s costume. It should be free of any safety hazards.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends only buying costumes that are labeled fire-resistant. Also, make sure the costume is not too long, so your child won’t trip. And, instead of masks that can obstruct vision, opt for makeup and hats.

You also want to ensure that drivers can see your children. So, add reflective tape to their costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

And, speaking of driving, adults need to be extra cautious when they’re behind the wheel on Halloween night. Keep an eye out for children in the street, driveways and alleys.

Another safety recommendation is for adults to accompany young trick-or-treaters. Older children who are going out on their own or with friends should have a plan that includes a well-lit route and a specific time to return home. Also, remind them never to enter a stranger’s home or car.

And one final tip involving the candy your child collects. Tell them not to eat any of it before they return home. I know that’s a difficult thing for children to hear, but it is extremely important in order to avoid food allergies, choking hazards, or other risks.

The FDA suggests giving children a snack before they head out to help reduce the temptation to eat any candy. Inspect all of the treats when they get home, and throw out any that have signs of tampering or an unusual appearance.

Healthcare professionals like myself see a lot more mishaps on Halloween.

I don’t want to scare anyone from having a good time, but I do want you to be aware of these statistics.



Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by vehicles on Halloween, usually between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

So, again, I encourage you to follow the safety tips I mentioned earlier for both trick-or-treaters and adult drivers.

Also, we see a huge spike in children being admitted to the ER on Halloween night because of nut allergies.

That’s why parents should double-check the ingredients in the treats their children bring home.

And finally, 70% of parents don’t go trick or treating with their children.

Again, my advice is to stay with your kids at all times, especially if they are 12 or younger.



Let’s keep Halloween scary, but SAFE.

