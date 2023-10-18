Exhibit at The Wright shows off costumes from 'Black Panther,' 'Malcolm X' and more

A new exhibit that opened last week at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African History honors Ruth E. Carter, a two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer.

The exhibit brings Afrofuturism to Detroit and shows how Carter created costumes for generational films like "Black Panther," "Malcolm X," "Amistad" and "Do the Right Thing."

In all, there are over 60 of Carter's original designs from the films,and you can see how they translate to storise of race, politics and culture.

"Experience the history making Afrofuturistic pieces that empower the female form, honor ancient cultures, and invoke a deep sense of representation unlike any other costumes experienced on screen," the Wright said.

Carter became the first Black person to win in the costume design category and also gave Marvel Studios their first Oscar. In all, Carter has over 70 credits and has collaborated with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood.