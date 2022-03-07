Expect traffic delays as I-275 shifts to two lanes in both directions

WAYNE COUNTY (WXYZ) — It's construction season in Michigan and that means there will be lots of traffic.

Over the weekend MDOT began shifting I-275's southbound traffic onto the reconfigured northbound lanes.

Both directions of traffic will only have two lanes open from Eureka Road to 5 Mile Road until late fall.

This will also impact drivers heading to the Metro Airport because all on and off ramps will be open with a median cross-over except when crews will be working on specific ramps.

"Anyone who takes that in the morning rush hour, you need to leave quite early or take a new route while drivers get used to the new setup," MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said.

Southbound traffic will have the biggest change.

Traffic will be shifted into three lanes at 7 Mile. Drivers who take m-14 to Ann Arbor need to stay in the right lane and those heading to I-96 east need to stay in the center lane.

"We are expecting to see a lot of domino effect. People hitting their brakes not sure what to do. Trying to change lanes so expect some pretty big delays," Cross said.

The construction comes as we enter year two of the four-year, $270 million project that includes the repair of 65 bridges and 24 miles of freeway from Will Carleton Road to Six Mile Road.