Experts say long-term exposure to poor air quality from wildfires can impact our health

(WXYZ) — Air quality in metro Detroit has been rough this summer. There have been several days of hazardous and hazy air handing over metro Detroit due to wildfires in Canada. Those fires are still burning and a change in weather patterns can bring it all right back.

Kendra Barclay of Southfield says she has finally been able to get her steps in now that the air has cleared up.

"The goal was for me to get out and walk every day," she said.

But because of the Canadian wildfires, it's been hard for her to get going with her summer exercise routine.

"I just wanted to keep myself healthy. And so there were days where I decided not to, just to be on the safe side," Kendra said.

Dr. Devang Doshi, a pulmonologist with Corewell Health Royal Oak says that was a good call. According to Doshi, long-term exposure to these wildfire particulates can impact Michiganders far beyond those smoky days.

"Outside in the environment is going to have a short-term implication on people that are even healthy. That can also affect people in the long term as well," he said.

Dr. Doshi says the short-term impact of exposure due to wildfire smoke includes chest tightness, shortness of breath, cough, congestion, and nose, throat, and eye irritation.

He says long-term or repeated exposure can accelerate the development of life-long conditions like predisposed to asthma, COPD, and emphysema, even if the smoke isn't causing you problems right now.

"We may not experience symptoms today. Those effects may show up later in life, and it could be because of what we're experiencing today," Doshi said.

In addition to potentially accelerating underlying diseases, exposure to wildfire smoke places a greater strain on the heart.

"[The] heart has to work faster and harder to supply the same amount of oxygen to the body as it normally would with a slower heart rate," Doshi said.

Research suggests that smoke exposure affects the brain as well because the smoke particles are so small they can cross the blood-brain barrier.

A long-term study in 2022 showed reduced cognitive function in the hours immediately after smoke exposure so the thicker the smoke the worse the performance.

A 2022 study in the Lancet found that repeated Wildfire exposure is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer and brain tumors.

Pulmonologist Dr. Doshi says from a respiratory standpoint, protecting your health involves watching for air quality alerts and masking up.

"Pulling out the really good masks that's able to filter out some of these small particles, like an N95," he said.

He adds that Michiganders should limit time outside when the air quality is poor.

Another key is to know your body and pay attention to your health during and after exposure to wildfire smoke. If you are having trouble breathing or catching your breath, seek medication attention.