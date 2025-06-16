Experts warn of broader conflict and economic impact as Israel and Iran tensions rise

Israel and Iran continue to launch attacks on each other. On Sunday, President Trump said the U.S. is not involved in the military strikes against Iran, but indicated it's possible the U.S. could get involved. And overnight, the Middle East inched closer to yet another war, with Iran retaliating against Israel's attacks that targeted nuclear and military sites.

Israel has now declared a state of emergency, as the military says it has begun intercepting Iranian drones.

Wayne State professor, community members speak on tensions between Israel & Iran

Iran renews missile attacks on Israel

President Trump's comments come after reports that Israel had urged the U.S. to join the conflict with Iran to eliminate its nuclear program.

"There does not appear to be any significant and effective calls for restraint from either side," said Saeed Khan, an associate professor of Middle East and Asian Studies at Wayne State University.

Khan says tension between Israel and Iran continues to escalate.

"There is certainly this reciprocity that each side is trading fire and attacks and it seems as so it is broadening," Khan said.

Aerial attacks between Israel and Iran continued overnight into Sunday. This follows Israel's missile strike on Iran on Friday.

According to Israeli officials, Friday's strike hit the heart of Iran's nuclear program, killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders.

When asked if this fallout will impact the United States, Khan noted economic effects are already visible.

"It's already having an impact on the United States in an indirect way. Economically, we see of course that the price of oil is soaring because this is in a very delicate part of the world. As far as the oil supply that passes through the Persian Gulf and we also have the price of Gold going up and stock markers across the world have started to see a sharp decline," Khan said.

Closer to home, local religious leaders shared their perspectives on the conflict.

"Anytime something happens in the Middle East, the first thing we think about is our brothers, our sisters, our family members who are in Israel and we're praying for their safety," said Rabbi Jennifer Lader of Temple Israel.

"So tragic, so painful, so scary and my condolences especially to Iranian-American community that are in touch with their loved ones and some of them may have lost some loved ones," said Imam Mohammad Ali-Elahi.

Both Rabbi Lader and Imam Elahi say they are hoping for peace and that it comes sooner rather than later.

Israel and Iran exchange attacks as Middle East tensions rise

Imam Elahi also said 90 million people in Iran, along with his siblings in Tehran, are left afraid and wondering when peace will come.

“People are suffering. They were supposed to meet on Sunday, oh yeah, the damn the foreign minister of Iran and Steven Witkoff from the White House,” he says. “I have my biological brother and sister as well in Tehran. The situation is very painful and heartbreaking. Chaotic. Stressful and sad.”

We also spoke with Jennifer Lewis, whose daughter lives in Tel Aviv, who said families there are focused on safety as the missiles have struck nearby, with many being told to shelter someplace secure and keep their windows open to avoid shattering glass.

Lewis says she's fortunate to have been able to stay in contact with her loved ones.

"They’re not particularly rattled or don’t say that they are. All workplaces are closed. Child cares are closed. She’s more available to speak with us now that she’s not in her office,” Lewis says. “People try to minimize, but obviously very, very scary. There have been direct hits not far from them. It’s not a way to live.”

