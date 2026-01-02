Expired ACA subsidies force patients to choose between healthcare and basic needs

(WXYZ) — Healthcare costs are surging for many Americans as Affordable Care Act subsidies have expired, leaving patients struggling to afford coverage and forcing difficult choices between medical care and basic necessities.

Dr. Ali Shuayto, owner of The Heights Urgent Care in Dearborn Heights, is witnessing firsthand how the expiration of federal subsidies is impacting patient care decisions across metro Detroit.

"We try to really feel for what our patients are going through," Shuayto said.

With millions potentially unable to afford health insurance, Shuayto expects more people to rely heavily on emergency room visits and urgent care facilities. At his clinic, cash payment options have become a lifeline for uninsured patients.

"10-15% are cash pay. No health insurance. We have our cash pay program. It's less than all co-pays on most plans," Shuayto said.

Patient Bridget Fields has noticed the increasing financial pressure on healthcare decisions as costs continue to climb.

"It's going up. Health insurance. Food." Fields said. When asked if she sees more people using emergency rooms instead of doctors, she added, "Yes, or urgent care like myself."

At Shuayto's clinic on Telegraph Road, patients receive the same level of expert care while avoiding steep premium costs. However, the doctor says many patients face an impossible choice between healthcare and survival.

"A lot of people aren't employed. Can't afford. Don't qualify for Medicaid. They say Do I need to put food on my table or get health insurance?" Shuayto said.

Fields points to practicality as another factor driving patients toward urgent care facilities over emergency rooms, even while prioritizing health needs.

"Urgent care is not as busy as emergency," Fields said.

Shuayto emphasizes that patients should never ignore their health needs, regardless of financial constraints. Federal lawmakers from both parties plan to address these healthcare affordability issues when the congressional session resumes next week.

