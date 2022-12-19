EXPLAINER: Breaking down a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, other advisories

(WXYZ) — A system expected to hit metro Detroit starting Thursday night and Friday morning is expected to bring rain, snow, strong winds, cold temperatures and more.

While the 7 First Alert Weather Team is still monitoring the storm, we're preparing you for a variety of watches and warnings that might come down. They could include Winter Storm watches and warnings, or even a blizzard warning.

However, a blizzard warning isn't issued because of how much snow we're supposed to get. It's instead issued because of strong winds and blowing snow.

Below are definitions for each watch, warning or advisory with winter weather, from the National Weather Service.

Blizzard Warning

A Blizzard Warning will be issued when conditions are occurring or expected to occur within the next 12-18 hours

Snow and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less for 3 hours or longer AND

Sustained winds of 35 mph or greater or frequent gusts to 35 mph or greater

There is no temperature requirement for the warning to be issued.

Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is potential for significant or hazardous winter weather within 48 hours, but it doesn't mean it will occur, it only means it is possible.

The conditions could include:

5 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 12-hour period or 7 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 24-hour period

7 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 24-hour period Enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or powerlines

A life-threatening or damaging combination of snow and/or ice accumulation with wind.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent.

Conditions include

5 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 12-hour period or 7 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 24-hour period

7 inches or more of snow/sleet within a 24-hour period Enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or powerlines.

A life-threatening or damaging combination of snow and/or ice accumulation with wind.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.

