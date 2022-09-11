EXPLAINER: The intel review of documents at Trump's estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The discovery of hundreds of classified records at Donald Trump's Florida home has thrust U.S. intelligence agencies into a familiar and uncomfortable role.

Trump often treated intelligence as a foil and demanded officers support his agenda.

Now, the office that leads the intelligence community is conducting a review of the damage that would result from disclosure of the documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The review is on pause pending a court order but is expected to examine the possible exposure of sources and methods in the highly classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.