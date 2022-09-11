Watch Now
EXPLAINER: The intel review of documents at Trump's estate

Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 10:15:02-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The discovery of hundreds of classified records at Donald Trump's Florida home has thrust U.S. intelligence agencies into a familiar and uncomfortable role.

Trump often treated intelligence as a foil and demanded officers support his agenda.

Now, the office that leads the intelligence community is conducting a review of the damage that would result from disclosure of the documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The review is on pause pending a court order but is expected to examine the possible exposure of sources and methods in the highly classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

