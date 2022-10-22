Watch Now
EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

Frank Augstein/AP
FILE - The door to 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. Under Britain's parliamentary system, the public never actually votes for its prime minister. Instead, voters tick the box for a representative from their local area, who then becomes one of Britain’s 650 Members of Parliament. The party that wins a majority forms a government and puts their leader into the prime minister's seat. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 09:48:38-04

LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain's governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election.

Under Britain's parliamentary system, the public never actually votes for its prime minister.

Instead, voters tick the box for a representative from their local area, who then becomes one of Britain's 650 Members of Parliament.

The party that wins a majority forms a government and puts their leader into the prime minister's seat.

If that leader falls from grace, the party — and only the party — gets to choose a new leader and new prime minister.

